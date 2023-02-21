Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $602,000 Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $685.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

