Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $619,000 Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kaman worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $707.22 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaman Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on KAMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.