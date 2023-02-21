Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $672,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,697,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

CHRW opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.