Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $677,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,208 shares of company stock worth $8,191,917 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

