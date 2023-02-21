Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $694,000 Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,958.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $681,877. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,958.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,359 shares of company stock worth $97,798. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

