Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 98,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.