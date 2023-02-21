Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $575,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 165.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 478,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 397,774 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,816,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 689.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 148,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

WING stock opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

