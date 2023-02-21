Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $616,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.