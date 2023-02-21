Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $627,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro Profile

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.