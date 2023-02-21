Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $702,000 in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ADTRAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 638.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 217,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 193,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 47.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

