Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $729,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

