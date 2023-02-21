Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $713,000 Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DISH Network by 38.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
