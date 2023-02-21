Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,471,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,208,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,641,000 after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,116,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 119,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,984 shares in the company, valued at $433,296. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

HLF opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

