Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,286 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of AxoGen worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $155,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 347.7% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 94,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 73,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of AXGN opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $367.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

