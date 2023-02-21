Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 9,469 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 47.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Price Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.6545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

