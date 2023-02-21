Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

