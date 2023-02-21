Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

