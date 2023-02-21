Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IHG opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $72.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.59) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

