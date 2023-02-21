Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,406 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Ring Energy worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 267.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 739,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 777.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 616,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 564,909 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

