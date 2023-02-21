Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,951 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,160,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

APD opened at $279.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

