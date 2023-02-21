Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,513 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,627.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 259,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244,279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lucid Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 233,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 92,840 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ LCID opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

