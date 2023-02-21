Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,983 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 170,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 257,161 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 822,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

