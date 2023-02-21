Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 331,497 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331,497 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

