Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 49,328 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,328 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:SOI opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $465.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.