Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 74,638 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,638 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Big Lots worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter worth approximately $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the period.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 0.8 %

BIG stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.