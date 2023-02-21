Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 99,172 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,172 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

