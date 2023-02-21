Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $569,000 Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Griffon by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

GFF stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.03. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is -12.16%.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

