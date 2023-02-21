Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $635,000 Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

