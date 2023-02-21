Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $648,000 Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.