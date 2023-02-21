Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $686,000 Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBTX. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.