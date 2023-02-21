Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $727,000 Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 140.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

