Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of LPLA opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

