Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $43,842,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

