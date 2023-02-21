Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $246,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 640.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

