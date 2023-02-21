Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 12.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 41.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ BILI opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

