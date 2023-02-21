Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 34.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,241 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

