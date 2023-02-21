Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

