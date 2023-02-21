Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.14). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.