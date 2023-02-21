CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 72,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

