Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.99% of Delek US worth $96,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

DK opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

