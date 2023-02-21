Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Delek US were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Delek US stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

