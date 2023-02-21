Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,678,000 after purchasing an additional 525,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $59.91.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

