DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Stock Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of DHI Group worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

