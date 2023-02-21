Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.82% of AAR worth $98,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AAR by 262.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 20.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.