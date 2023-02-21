Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Cincinnati Financial worth $93,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.