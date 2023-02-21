Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.51% of Howard Hughes worth $97,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

Shares of HHC opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

