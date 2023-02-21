Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,952 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.03% of Exponent worth $89,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 332.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 66.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $381,186 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

