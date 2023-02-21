Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,202 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.15% of Patterson Companies worth $96,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 490.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $968,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 339,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

