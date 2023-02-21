Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Clorox worth $90,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

CLX opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.