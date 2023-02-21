Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of Vipshop worth $92,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vipshop by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,095,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 565,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,434,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,701,000 after acquiring an additional 182,290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.